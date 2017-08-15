Iranian side considering Armenia’s request to add gas supplies

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) is considering the issue of adding gas supplies to Armenia, “Armenpress’ reports director for international affairs of NIGC, Behzad Babazadeh told theiranproject.com.

“The ceiling for Iran’s gas exports to Armenia in exchange for electricity is below 1 mcm/d. The Armenian side had demanded that Iran’s gas exports be increased to 2 or 2.5 mcm/d. NIGC is considering this request. Of course, NIGC prefers to sign a direct agreement with Armenia about increasing gas exports in order to be directly paid for gas exports. The gas-for-electricity agreement has been signed by the governments of Iran and Armenia and will be respected. The gas-for-electricity agreement has been signed by the governments of Iran and Armenia and will be respected”, Babazadeh said.

To the question if a separate agreement may be signed with Armenia, NIGC official said, “Yes, that’s it. We have had talks in this regard. Of course, Armenia favors the price of Russia’s gas sales, which is low and we do not accept it”.

Referring to gas supply talks with Georgia, Behzad Babazadeh said, “An agreement had been signed for exporting gas to Georgia, but it has not been finalized. The reason is that gas must pass by Armenia to reach Georgia and Georgia-Armenia negotiations have not been finalized to that effect”.