Rouhani warns Iran can quit nuclear deal if US imposes new sanctions

YEREVAN, AUGUST 15, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned that Iran can quit the nuclear deal if Washington imposes new sanctions on Tehran, TASS reports.

“If the US wants to go back to that experience, definitely in a short time -- not weeks or months, but in the scale of hours and days -- we will return to our previous situation very much more stronger”, Rouhani said.

Iran and 6 world powers (Russia, UK, China, US, France and Germany) agreed on settling the Iranian nuclear deal issue on July 14, 2015, by adopting a Joint comprehensive action plan. The deal envisages elimination of sanctions on Iran imposed by the UN Security Council, the US and the European Union.