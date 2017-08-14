Armenian church consecrated in Russian city of Vladimir
YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. St. Gregory the Illuminator church has been consecrated in the Russian city of Vladimir on August 13, the Armenian-Russian independent information center told Armenpress.
The construction of the church lasted nearly 10 years with the efforts of the local Armenians.
The church is 37 meters high, 250 tons of Armenian tuff (type of rock) has been used for cover.
Nearly 30.000 Armenians live in Vladimir city.
Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan said at the moment there are 47 Armenian churches in Russia.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 14:03 Armenian church consecrated in Russian city of Vladimir
- 13:26 Volunteers join firefighting works in Khosrov Forest state reserve
- 12:14 At least 18 killed in Burkina Faso restaurant attack
- 11:55 Azerbaijan asked Israeli company to demonstrate drone on Armenian military posts: probe underway
- 11:33 Armenian PM, Kazakh counterpart discuss bilateral economic cooperation
- 11:25 Criminal case launched over blaze broke out in Khosrov Forest state reserve
- 11:07 Mkhitaryan named best player of Manchester United vs. West Ham
- 11:04 Armenian emergency situations minister applies to his Russian counterpart to assist in extinguishing fire in Khosrov Forest
- 10:32 President of Kazakhstan hosts heads of government of EAEU states
- 09:53 Armenian PM holds private meeting with his Belarusian counterpart
- 09:39 Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s session kicks off in Astana, Kazakhstan
- 09:14 69 rescuers, defense ministry’s helicopter involved in firefighting works in Khosrov Forest State Reserve
- 08.12-16:21 Henrikh Mkhitaryan ready to become Manchester United’s favorite
- 08.12-14:33 Azerbaijan fires over 2200 bullets in Artsakh’s direction within one week
- 08.12-14:29 North Korea says nearly 3.5 million volunteer for People's Army as tensions rise
- 08.12-13:13 Existence of independent and democratic Artsakh undisputable fact – senior lawmaker
- 08.12-13:08 Delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces departs for Moscow
- 08.12-12:36 The article in an anti-Armenian fake website created by Azerbaijan has become subject for intense discussions on the social networks of Kyrgyzstan
- 08.12-11:41 Armenia has youth standing in front of any initiative aimed at country’s welfare – Yerevan Mayor
- 08.12-11:21 European Stocks - 11-08-17
- 08.12-11:20 US stocks up - 11-08-17
- 08.12-11:16 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-08-17
- 08.12-11:15 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 11-08-17
- 08.12-11:13 Oil Prices Up - 11-08-17
- 08.11-22:02 Over 500 Russians in Turkey complain about aggravation of health
- 08.11-20:25 World's oldest man and Holocaust survivor dies in Israel aged 114
- 08.11-20:12 The road in the section of Upper Lars to be expanded
- 08.11-19:40 Lavrov hopes USA will not interfere in Russian elections in 2018
- 08.11-17:58 Hollywood Chamber to Honor Charles Aznavour with Walk of Fame Star
- 08.11-17:38 Armenian citizen subjected to labour exploitation in Georgia's Azerbaijani populated Soghanlugh village
- 08.11-17:20 Asian Stocks down - 11-08-17
- 08.11-17:20 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-08-17
- 08.11-16:01 Fire breaks out in gold extraction factory in Armenia’s Ararat town
- 08.11-15:44 Armenian PM to depart for Kazakhstan on working visit
- 08.11-15:38 PM Karapetyan departs for brief vacation
16:21, 08.12.2017
Viewed 2576 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan ready to become Manchester United’s favorite
12:40, 08.07.2017
Viewed 2414 times Tank Biathlon 2017: Armenian tank crewmen in semi-final after Individual Race
11:07, 08.14.2017
Viewed 2264 times Mkhitaryan named best player of Manchester United vs. West Ham
17:30, 08.08.2017
Viewed 2103 times Exposure of Azerbaijan’s pressures on AGBU’s Bulgarian branch results in new scandalous details
18:35, 08.07.2017
Viewed 2100 times Small republic located near hostile state - Danish periodical about Artsakh