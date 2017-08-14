Armenian church consecrated in Russian city of Vladimir

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. St. Gregory the Illuminator church has been consecrated in the Russian city of Vladimir on August 13, the Armenian-Russian independent information center told Armenpress.

The construction of the church lasted nearly 10 years with the efforts of the local Armenians.

The church is 37 meters high, 250 tons of Armenian tuff (type of rock) has been used for cover.

Nearly 30.000 Armenians live in Vladimir city.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan said at the moment there are 47 Armenian churches in Russia.