Armenian PM holds private meeting with his Belarusian counterpart

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan had a private meeting with Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov within the frames of his working visit to Kazakhstan, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The two PMs discussed the agenda of the Armenian-Belarusian economic ties and the further development prospects. A number of issues relating to mutual partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) were touched upon.

The Armenian PM has arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s session.