Azerbaijan fires over 2200 bullets in Artsakh’s direction within one week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime nearly 200 times on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line during August 6-12, firing over 2200 bullets against Armenian positions from different firearm weapons.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh, despite the relatively calm situation on the front line, the Defense Army units conduct their military duty vigilantly and keep the tactical superiority in their hands.