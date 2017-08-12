Existence of independent and democratic Artsakh undisputable fact – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov, MP Gagik Melikyan and Portuguese MP Rubina Berardo met with President of the National Assembly of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan on August 12.

Highlighting the visit of the European parliamentarian to Artsakh, the Vice President of the Armenian parliament noted that such visits make the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh closer and closer.

“The freedom loving people of Artsakh voted for free, independent and democratic country back in 1991. Today the existence of independent and democratic Artsakh is an undisputable reality and we are ready to use our parliamentary relations to raise the fair demand of the people of Artsakh in all parliamentary platforms”, “Armenpress” reports Sharmazanov saying.