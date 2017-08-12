The article in an anti-Armenian fake website created by Azerbaijan has become subject for intense discussions on the social networks of Kyrgyzstan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The article of the clearly fake website armenianreport.com is intensely discussed on the social networks of Kyrgyzstan. Director of “Armenpress” news agency Aram Ananyan, referring to the inquiries about the article in the fake website intensely discussed on Kirgiz social networks, stated that it’s not an Armenian source.

“Moreover, it’s an anti-Armenian website the aim of which is implementing informational operations against Armenia like this one. We exposed them long before. By pretending that they are Armenians, the Azerbaijani resource pursues specific goals”, Aram Ananyan said.

This fake website with fascistic inclinations activated anti-Armenian moods on the social networks of Kyrgyzstan following the stir over the participation of Armenian Susanna Yegoryan in “World Next Top Model 2017” international contest in Lebanon.

Susanna Yegoryan, who represents Kyrgyzstan, has become the winner of the international contest in Lebanon and came to the podium during one of the shows with a ribbon reading “Armenia”. After that there were calls in Kyrgyzstan to deprive the ethnic Armenian of citizenship. The model clarified in her Instagram page that she has not betrayed Kyrgyzstan, but implemented the demands of the contest that took place in Lebanon. “The rules of the contest were the following: In one case going to the podium we had to present our country, in another case – the nationality mentioned in the passport. I and many other girls were given two ribbons. I can’t understand what this stir is for. I have not betrayed my country”, Susanna wrote.

Using the stir over the step of Susanna, armeniareport.com presenting itself as an Armenian website, has published articles with insulting accents, trying to make the situation worse. After those anti-Kirgiz publications anti-Armenian moods and comments are still found on the Kyrgyz social networks.