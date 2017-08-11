Over 500 Russians in Turkey complain about aggravation of health

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Rospotrebnadzor has received over 500 complains from Russians spending their holiday in Turkish resorts about aggravation of health. The complains came through the “hot line” established by Rospotrebnadzor following the reports on outbreak of Coxsackievirus.

“Most often children under 14 are infected”, the service said. Ealier numerous media outlets had written that the number of Coxsackievirus-infected tourists rises in Turkey. Dozens of tourists had to prematurely interrupt their stay.

Ministry of Health of Turkey has refused the allegations, calling them speculations. Rospotrebnadzor submitted an official inquiry to Ankara on August 7 on the epidemiological situation in the resorts, but has received no reply so far.

Rospotrebnadzor together with Rostourism assessed the conditions in Antalya unsafe for Russian tourists.