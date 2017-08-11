The road in the section of Upper Lars to be expanded

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. North Ossetian leader Vyacheslav Bitarov and the Russian Minister of Transport Maksim Sokolov have discusses the necessity of expanding the road in the section of the checkpoint of Upper Lars, “Armenpress” reports SPUTNIK agency informs.

Starting from the end of July the number of those wanting to cross the Russian-Georgian border has sharply increased, as a result traffic jams stretches in kilometers making to wait them over 12 hours.

Vyacheslav Bitarov noted that despite they do their best the situation requires decisive measures by the federal authorities.