Hollywood Chamber to Honor Charles Aznavour with Walk of Fame Star

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that legendary entertainer Charles Aznavour will be honored with the 2,618th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. PDT. The star will be dedicated in the category of Live Performance at 6225 Hollywood Boulevard next to the historic Pantages Theatre, "Armenpress" was informed from "Hollywoodchamber".

“Charles Aznavour is a popular entertainer known around the world and loved by millions of fans across generations,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies. “We are thrilled, as we know the people of his homeland France are to see his star dedicated on our historic Walk of Fame.”

With millions of fans worldwide, international superstar and singing sensation Charles Aznavour has attracted legions of international and multicultural fans for more than eighty four years. His popularity transcends many generations. It is no coincidence that a 1998 CNN/Time Online poll named Charles Aznavour the “Entertainer of the 20th Century,” ahead of such renowned performers as Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, and Frank Sinatra.

As an international recording artist and singing sensation, Charles Aznavour has sold more than 180 million records.

With his career spanning more than 70 years, Aznavour has recorded 1,400 songs (1,300 of which he personally wrote) and has produced over 390 albums, all in multiple languages: French, English, Armenian, Spanish, Russian, German, and Italian. Many of his records have gone Platinum and Gold.