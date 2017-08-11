Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 August

PM Karapetyan departs for brief vacation


YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will depart for a short-term vacation from August 15 to 18, the government told Armenpress.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan will replace the PM while he is on vacation.



