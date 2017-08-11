Sergey Smbatyan to conduct opening and closing concerts of Eurasian Music Games

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia Sergey Smbatyan will perform within the framework of the Eurasian Music Games.

The event will take place from August 15 to 25 at Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan. Symphonic Orchestra of State Academic Philharmonic of Astana will perform headed by maestro Smbatyan, the press service of the State Youth Orchestra told Armenpress.

Eurasian Music Games are organized for the first time. Within the framework of this event piano, violin, vocal competitions and classical music concerts will be held. World famous musicians will perform during the Eurasian Music Games, the best musicians and professors will hold master classes.

Maestro Smbatyan will conduct the opening and closing concerts of the Eurasian Music Games. On August 15 Symphonic Orchestra of State Academic Philharmonic of Astana, headed by Sergey Smbatyan, will perform with pianist Nareh Arghamanyan and on August 25 the orchestra will perform with clarinetist Andreas Ottensammer. Compositions by Alexey Shor, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Aram Khachaturian will be presented.