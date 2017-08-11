President Sargsyan congratulates international master of sports Arkadi Andreasyan on 70th birthday

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on August 11 sent a congratulatory letter to international master of sports Arkadi Andreasyan on the occasion of his 70th birthday, wishing him good health and happiness, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

“Being one of the best sportsmen in the Armenian football’s history, you have made a great contribution to the development and dissemination of the sport.

Your perfect performances in Yerevan’s Ararat and USSR teams left bright memories among sport lovers. Your long coaching activity deserves high appreciation”, reads the President’s congratulatory letter.

