Armenia celebrates Constructor’s Day on August 11

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Construction has been and remains one of the most important and crucial sectors of the country’s economy.

August 11 is celebrated in Armenia as Constructor’s Day, reports Armenpress.

For that purpose an event has been organized in Yerevan which was also attended by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

“Every year celebrating this day, we affirm that construction has been and will remain one of the most important and crucile sectors of our economy. It is a well-known fact that if construction is being carried out in a country, the other fields are also being boosted. Construction has a multiplier effect for the economy of any country”, the PM said. He said it is welcoming that the Armenian constructors develop the professional experience and traditions of great Armenian masters by building beautiful and firm buildings with the use of latest and advanced technologies. “Regardless of the statistics which says that at the moment we are in difficult stage in terms of construction development, one thing is obvious: the Armenian constructor has always constructed and will construct. We need to fix that today we make efforts in the government to implement urban development investment programs. Numerous programs in the capital and in provinces are already launched. In this sense our statistics is quite interesting and gives hope. We are confident that we are ready to create additional favorable conditions for the constructor, economic development and investments”, Karen Karapetyan said.

Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan also congratulated on the Constructor’s day, stating that the sector sharply develops worldwide over the recent years. “We also should try to develop the field through new technologies, skilled specialists and organizations. The Yerevan authorities are cooperating with the Union of Constructors of Armenia, and we are convinced that together we can reach our dreamed city”, the Yerevan Mayor said.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan awarded several officials with the Memorial Medal of the PM for their significant contribution in the urban development field.