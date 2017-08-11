Works are being done to expand export of Armenian drugs

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian drug producers carry out works in different countries aimed at expanding the export geography of Armenian drugs, and there is already a certain progress on this path, Albert Sahakyan – deputy director of ‘Drug and Medicine Technology Expertise Center’ at the healthcare ministry, told Armenpress.

“Over 10% of drugs registered in Armenia are of Armenian production which ensures nearly 7% of the country’s drug demand. About 90% of drugs necessary for the people and medical facilities is being imported to Armenia. According to the sequence of import volumes, as of 2016, the major importers are Switzerland, Hungary, Germany, France, Slovenia, Russia, Austria, Georgia, the UK, the US”, Albert Sahakyan said, adding that the import of drugs is subjected to strict regulation.

He said the drugs produced in Armenia are mainly exported to Iraq, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Russia, Latvia, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Ukraine, Yemen and Vietnam. The main exporting companies are Arpimed, Likvor, Pharmatech and the Yerevan chemical-pharmaceutical firm.

“According to our data, the Armenian drug producers carry out works in different countries aimed at expanding the export geography of Armenian drugs, and there is already a certain progress on this path. For instance, Likvor CJSC has started to export drugs to Iran and Vietnam after receiving GMP certificate”, he said.

Vachagan Ghazaryan – director general of Arpimed, said the geography of exporting countries expands year by year. Since 2014 drugs are exported to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and starting from this year also to Yemen. “We take various measures to expand the export, observe the markets of different countries, and try to present our market maximally at best during exhibitions”, Ghazaryan said.

According to Albert Sahakyan, the main problems in pharmaceutical industry are financial investments, as well as the lack of qualified specialists. The export opportunities and attraction of new markets depend on these factors. However, a number of works were made in the legislative field in recent years aimed at regulating the drug circulation, one of which is the adoption of the new law on ‘Drugs’. Currently, the healthcare ministry is engaged in developing 60 legal acts stemming from the law, majority of which are at the government’s adoption, as well as discussion stage. The circulation regulation is a dynamic process and is always on the study and settlement process.

Anna Grigoryan