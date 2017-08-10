Meeting of Prime Ministers of EEU member states to take place in Astana

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Another meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, on August 14 which will be attended by the Heads of the Executives of the EEU member states. “Armenpress” reports the official website of the Russian Government informs, noting the Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev will leave for Kazakhstan to participate in the meeting.

The Heads of the Executives of Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kirgizstan will discuss key issues of integration partnership in the Eurasian Economic Union. Particular attention will be paid to sectoral cooperation, including the establishment of a single electricity market and the implementation of coordinated measures in the sphere of transport.

The report on the joint works for propelling the “digital agenda” of the Union will be presented to the Heads of the Governments. It’s also planned that issues over privileged trade regimes with the international partners of the Union and other issues of bilateral interest will be discussed.