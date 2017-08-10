Artsakh’s FM receives Baroness Caroline Cox

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Karen Mirzoyan received on August 10 the delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox, member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh, welcoming Caroline Cox’s 86th visit to Artsakh the Minister highly appreciated her consistent efforts aimed at advocating the interests of Artsakh and its people, as well as disseminating truthful information about the conflict between Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh in the international arena.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged thoughts on a range of issues of mutual interest, including those related to the current stage of humanitarian projects initiated by the Baroness in Artsakh.