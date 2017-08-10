Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 August

Armen Shahnazaryan relieved from post of chief of staff of ministry of economic development and investments


YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Armen Shahnazaryan has been relieved from the post of chief of staff of the ministry of economic development and investments, reports Armenpress.

The decision, presented by minister Suren Karayan, was approved at the government session on August 10.

Armen Shahnazaryan has been appointed as the ministry’s chief of staff in January 2015.



