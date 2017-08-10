Canadian-Armenian couple says Armenia is the only homeland for Armenians

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Canadian-Armenian couple Margar and Eliz Sharapkhanyan say Armenia is the only homeland for Armenians.

The couple lives in Ushi village of Aragatsotn province since 2007. They have renovated the village’s school, the culture house with their own resources.

Margar Sharapkhanyan was born in Greece, studied in Italy, and lived in Canada for 40 years, but he told Armenpress that he feels good himself only in Armenia.

“I have been in different countries, but I didn’t feel myself an Armenian neither in Greece, Italy nor Canada, I feel my identity only in Armenia. The person, who was born, grew up and lived abroad, needs to live in Armenia. Whether we want or not, we are foreigners in all countries, the only country that we consider as ours is Armenia”, Margar Sharapkhanyan said, adding that Armenia is not only Yerevan, but also the provinces and villages. “I believe in Armenia’s villages, and the rural economy should develop. Ushi is a small village, I bought a land here and built a house, now I and other people are working in the land. We have renovated the school and constructed a culture house”, he said.

Speaking about visiting Armenia with his wife, Margar said he and his wife are from Ushi village. “She didn’t complain, and now doesn’t complain as well. Your wife must also have a desire to visit Armenia”, he said.

Today as well the couple has many plans in connection with the village. They have no plans to return to Canada. They are impressed by the village and consider it as their only home.

Armenuhi Mkhoyan