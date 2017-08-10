Large-scale construction works, major international events - Astana is presented by new face

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Large-scale construction, major international events, toughening of disciplinary rules: Kazakhstan’s capital Astana receives new impetus in recent years. The city prospers not only for tourists, but also for local people. There are construction works at every corner of the city. Firstly, it seems those construction works are linked with the Astana Expo-2017 international event. The local people state that this major international event has its influence since within the frames of the Expo large-scale construction has been carried out, however, giving new impetus to the city, equipping with beautiful structures is the state’s policy, especially when there is a demand for new buildings.

A city with a population of nearly one million is distinguished by its unique cleanliness. Not only the city cleaning works are well organized, but also the disciplinary rules have been toughened. When walking in the city you will not see cigarette on the ground. There are strict rules, fines for throwing the cigarette on the ground. The local people said the cameras and police record any violation.

During those days Astana is quite crowded, since in addition to tourism season, the Astana Expo also has contribution to that. This is the first Expo that is being held in one of the CIS participating states. The Expo will last 3 months from June 10 to September 10. 115 countries and 18 international organizations approved their participation in the Expo, tourism flow reaching to millions is expected. Armenia is also taking part in the Expo, the Armenian pavilion is under the title ‘Silk Road’. The participating states present the best energy-saving technologies, the existing innovative developments in use of energy alterative resources.

The cultural, as well as various events during the Expo present a unique interest, as well as the celebrations dedicated to the National day of participating countries. Within the frames of the Expo, an ethnic village has been created in Astana where cultural events are being regularly held. One of them took place in July which was also attended by the Armenian dance groups. The Armenian children presented national dances. The event was also attended by Sahak Salumyan – Chairman of Van Armenian cultural center operating in Astana, who presented with pride their work aimed at maintaining the Armenian identity.

“We make all efforts to maintain the culture and language. We can proudly state that we have a dance group which consists not only of Armenians, but also of children of various nationalities who are interested in Armenian dances. The Armenian community in Astana has a Sunday school”, Sahak Salumyan told Armenpress.

Anna Gziryan

Full material is available in Armenian