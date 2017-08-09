YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian Democratic Forces saved 7 Christians from the terrorists of the "Islamic State" on August 8 in the Syrian city of Raqqa, "Armenpress" reports Istanbul-based "Agos" periodical informs.

Aranews reports two Armenian families were among the rescued.

“Our forces have saved two Armenian families today,” said Mustafa Bali, Director of the Information Office of the SDF.

Saws Karabidian, a Christian woman who was among those rescued by the SDF, said: “They [ISIS] forced us to wear the headscarf and allowed us to reveal our faces to distinguish us from Muslims. We had to hide our faces to avoid insults.”

“We were forced to pay tribute by hand and we were humiliated and insulted, what a homeland that makes you pay an additional tax because you are different,” Karadij Karadjian, another Christian civilian who was rescued on Tuesday, told SDF fighters. “Today is a new birth for us.”