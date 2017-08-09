Hovhannes Sahakyan appointed Head of State Social Security Service

YEREVAN, AUGUST 9, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Hovhannes Sahakyan has been appointed Head of State Social Security Service of the ministry of labor and social affairs, the government told Armenpress.

Sahakyan was a member of the previous convocation parliament from the RPA faction.

On August 7, according to the PM’s decision, Artak Ghazaryan has been relieved from the post of Head of State Social Security Service.