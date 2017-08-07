Small republic located near hostile state - Danish periodical about Artsakh

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The idea to visit Artsakh came into his mind in June, 2016, when he met the Foreign Minister of Artsakh Karen Mirzoyan in Danish Bornholm Island, who advised him to visit Artsakh.

Presenting Artsakh as a “small, independent”, but non-recognized republic in a “frozen war”, Peterson emphasizes that it’s a democratic state, unlike Azerbaijan, where oil and Muslim dictatorship prevail.

Referring to Azerbaijan-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, N. Peterson notes that Artsakh was part of historical Armenia, which was forcefully given to Azerbaijan as a gift by the Boshevik decision in 1921. The author of the article links the conflict also with the Armenian Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire and states that due to the 1991-94 war between Armenia and Azerbaijan Turkey breached all relations with Armenia. Speaking about the blockade against Armenia and Artsakh by Turkey and Azerbaijan, Peterson says that “the dictator of Azerbaijan has said that any passenger plane that will try to land in the airport of Karabakh will be targeted and downed by Azerbaijan”.

Referring to the war enforced against Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the Danish author notes that thousands of mercenaries from Afghanistan and Chechnya were fighting against Artsakh as part of Azerbaijani troops.

Peterson also speaks about the touristic attractiveness of Artsakh and compares Stepanakerts with South European capital cities. “When you are in the capital of Nagorno Karabakh, there is the impression that you are in France, Spain or Italy”, he wrote.