Rouhani’s statement to settle NK conflict peacefully directed to Azerbaijan - expert on Iranian studies

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. The August 6 meeting between President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani was important both from political, economic and regional security perspectives, Armen Israyelyan – expert on Iranian studies, told Armenpress, adding that since independence Armenia continues deepening the bilateral relations with Iran as a friendly state.

“During the meeting a clear message was addressed by Armenia according to which Yerevan is determined and committed to its statements on developing the ties with Tehran and they have and are going to have practical manifestations. Armenia’s participation at a high level in Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony was very important and this factor was highly appreciated in Iran both by the Iranian TV channels, news agencies and print media”, he said.

The expert said at the meeting a number of issues were touched upon and in particular importance was attached to developing the bilateral ties in the economic field.

“In my opinion, the two countries will soon put a great emphasis on deepening the cooperation especially in the economic field. And this is being realized at the recent period: the agreements reached between the two countries are being implemented. One of them is the operation of Norduz-Meghri gate. Another important factor was the elimination of visa regime by Armenia for Iranian citizens since Tehran over the past years has become one of its foreign policy priorities: Iran highly appreciated the elimination of visa regime”, Israyelyan said.

Another important component, according to the expert, is the coincidence of interests of the two countries in security field.

“Armenia’s policy in South Caucasus is very important for Tehran. The importance attached to security by Tehran was seen after the April war, the developments in the region and the recent terror attacks in Iran during which the country felt the direct security threat in its territory. Thus, Tehran revised its policy in South Caucasus by deepening the ties with Yerevan”, Israyelyan said.

According to him, Iranian President Rouhani’s statement over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement had a very important ‘message’.

“In addition to the call to settle the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through political means, Rouhani addressed a very important ‘message’ that Tehran will no longer allow destabilization within its border. I think this ‘message’ was first of all addressed to Azerbaijan which in recent periods consistently tries to escalate the situation in the border. In this sense as well the interests of Armenia and Iran coincide”, Israyelyan said.