Iran urges to settle NK conflict through dialogue and negotiations – foreign ministry spox

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Iran calls on the Nagorno Karabakh conflicting sides to reach the conflict settlement through dialogue and negotiations, Iranian foreign ministry’s spokesperson Bahram Qassemi told reporters in Tehran, reports Armenpress.

“We are two neighbors in the north. We have Azerbaijan which is really important for us, we had good relations with that country. We also have friendly and close relations with Armenia. The conflict, the differences of their stances over the Karabakh issue long exist, and tension increases from time to time. We hope they will overcome the problems facing in the region”, Bahram Qassemi said.

He expressed hope Armenia and Azerbaijan can assist in establishing stability and security in the region. According to him, peace and stability in South Caucasus can have an impact on broader region.

“We carefully follow the developments in the region, especially in our border parts. We follow our borders and will not allow the conflict to cause damage to our people of bordering regions”, Qassemi said.

“We have constantly negotiated with the two countries, exchanged views, and we hope diplomacy and dialogue will eventually lead to other approaches and methods”, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said.