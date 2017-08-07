Tank Biathlon 2017: Armenian tank crewmen in semi-final after Individual Race

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian tank crewmen are in semi-final based on the results of Individual Race of Tank Biathlon competition of the International Army Games 2017 in Russia, TASS reports.

Based on the results of this stage Russian tankers are leading.

The representative of the referring committee said 12 teams - Belarus, China, India, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Mongolia, Venezuela, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Iran, are in semi-final.

Representatives of armed forces of 28 countries are taking part in the International Army Games 2017.