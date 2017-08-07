Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 August

Turkish hackers attack several Armenian websites


YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Turkish hackers continue their criminal activity by targeting several Armenian websites.

Samvel Martirosyan – information security expert, told Armenpress, that the Turkish hackers, assisting the Azerbaijani hackers, attacked seven Armenian websites. “They are mainly tourism websites. Among the websites under hacker attack is the official website of the Development Foundation of Armenia”, he said.

The hackers also breached the official website of the Civil Service Council of Armenia.               



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration