Turkish hackers attack several Armenian websites

YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Turkish hackers continue their criminal activity by targeting several Armenian websites.

Samvel Martirosyan – information security expert, told Armenpress, that the Turkish hackers, assisting the Azerbaijani hackers, attacked seven Armenian websites. “They are mainly tourism websites. Among the websites under hacker attack is the official website of the Development Foundation of Armenia”, he said.

The hackers also breached the official website of the Civil Service Council of Armenia.