Turkish hackers attack several Armenian websites
YEREVAN, AUGUST 7, ARMENPRESS. Turkish hackers continue their criminal activity by targeting several Armenian websites.
Samvel Martirosyan – information security expert, told Armenpress, that the Turkish hackers, assisting the Azerbaijani hackers, attacked seven Armenian websites. “They are mainly tourism websites. Among the websites under hacker attack is the official website of the Development Foundation of Armenia”, he said.
The hackers also breached the official website of the Civil Service Council of Armenia.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 14:20 Armenian PM hosts Executive Director of Global Reserves Management Robert Whitfield
- 14:09 Russia has no plans to resume import of Turkish tomatoes
- 13:53 Two Chinese tourists arrested for Hitler salute outside German parliament
- 13:10 Iran urges to settle NK conflict through dialogue and negotiations – foreign ministry spox
- 12:40 Tank Biathlon 2017: Armenian tank crewmen in semi-final after Individual Race
- 12:38 Lavrov, Mogherini discuss Syria and Ukraine
- 12:15 Turkish hackers attack several Armenian websites
- 11:37 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 10:52 Passenger flow increases by 28% in Armenia’s airports
- 10:05 Historical event in Tbilisi: Tumanyan’s house opens its doors
- 09:56 U.S. to respond to Russia’s expulsion of American diplomats – Secretary Tillerson
- 08.05-16:57 Armenian President attends Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran
- 08.05-15:56 EEC Board Chairman meets with First Vice-President of Iran
- 08.05-15:33 US cannot seriously affect Russia, says former ambassador
- 08.05-14:19 Armenians in Turkey start to speak more about their identity
- 08.05-14:09 ‘Hovhannes Tumanyan House’ scientific-cultural center opened in Tbilisi, Georgia
- 08.05-13:28 Air temperature to increase by 1-2 degrees in Armenia
- 08.05-13:23 Relative calm maintained in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact over past week
- 08.05-13:18 German Foreign Minister’s scandalous letter on Turkey revealed
- 08.05-12:58 Armenian-Iranian economic ties have prospects for deepening, says expert on Iranian studies
- 08.05-12:49 Return Foundation Chairman Aragats Akhoyan not surprised by demolition of Armenian cemetery in Turkey
- 08.05-12:13 Trump, Macron discuss expanding cooperation in Syria and Iraq
- 08.05-11:27 Over 50 foreign delegations to take part in Iranian President Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony: Armenia’s President also to attend
- 08.05-11:22 PM Karapetyan holds consultation in Armavir province
- 08.05-10:30 European stocks - 04-08-17
- 08.05-10:29 US stocks up - 04-08-17
- 08.05-10:22 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-08-17
- 08.05-10:22 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 04-08-17
- 08.05-10:21 Oil Prices up - 04-08-17
- 08.04-20:34 3 die in airplane crash in Switzerland
- 08.04-20:22 Congressman David Valadao supports mine clearance works in Artsakh
- 08.04-17:15 PM Karapetyan introduced on Zangi company’s programs
- 08.04-17:07 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-08-17
- 08.04-17:07 Asian stocks - 04-08-17
- 08.04-16:16 Turkish and Iranian archeologists carry out excavations in Van
13:54, 08.04.2017
Viewed 2561 times Mkhitaryan, Pogba and Ibrahimović shortlisted for 2016/17 UEFA Europa League Player of Season award
20:26, 07.31.2017
Viewed 2344 times Armenians of Izmir to hold liturgy for the first time after 95-year break
09:39, 08.01.2017
Viewed 1715 times 50.000 tourists from different countries of the world: Tourism activeness in Dilijan at highest level
16:57, 08.05.2017
Viewed 1617 times Armenian President attends Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran
16:41, 08.01.2017
Viewed 1594 times St. Ghazanchetsots church, Persian mosque, museum of unique stones: Artsakh’s Shushi key tourism destination