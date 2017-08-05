Over 50 foreign delegations to take part in Iranian President Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony: Armenia’s President also to attend

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. Delegations of more than 50 countries have arrived in Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of re-elected President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, IRNA reports.

The event will be attended by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Russian Vice Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea Kim Yong-nam, as well as delegations from Palestine, South Korea, Moldova, Lebanon and etc.

The inauguration ceremony will be held on August 5 at the Iranian parliament with the presence of high-ranking officials of various states, including 8 Presidents, 19 parliamentary speakers and 92 high-ranking international delegations.

Hassan Rouhani was re-elected as President of Iran with 57% of votes during the May 19 presidential elections.