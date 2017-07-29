George Clooney to sue Voici magazine over 'illegal' pics of his twins
YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood star George Clooney plans to sue a French magazine Voici over 'illegal' photographs of his and Amal Clooney’s twins and posting them on its cover, Interfax reports.
"Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law”, Clooney said in a statement to TMZ.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 14:52 George Clooney to sue Voici magazine over 'illegal' pics of his twins
- 14:10 International Army Games-2017 competition kicks off near Moscow
- 13:53 Finance Minister meets with EIB Vice-President
- 13:43 Relative calm maintained in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact over past week
- 13:39 Turkish Atlas Global plane makes emergency landing after getting caught in hailstorm
- 13:23 Why is ethnic Armenian Mahmut Konuk searching for justice in Ankara’s streets?
- 13:01 Armenian serviceman wounded by Azerbaijani fire
- 12:55 President Trump names General/Secretary John Kelly as White House chief of staff
- 12:21 Armenian film week held in three cities of Iran
- 11:36 European Stocks down - 28-07-17
- 11:35 US stocks - 28-07-17
- 11:31 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-07-17
- 11:25 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 28-07-17
- 11:23 Oil Prices up - 28-07-17
- 11:17 Consultation held in Vayots Dzor province led by PM Karapetyan
- 10:48 PM Karapetyan visits Syunik province
- 07.28-21:27 Armenian soldier shot dead
- 07.28-21:11 Pakistan’s PM Nawaz Sharif resigns
- 07.28-20:22 Defense Minister’s delegation to depart for Moscow – UPDATED
- 07.28-19:41 Defense Minister hosts Andranik Margaryan political school students
- 07.28-19:17 Armenian Defense Minister to meet his Russian counterpart in Moscow
- 07.28-18:15 Wife of governor’s advisor kills husband with axe while he was sleeping
- 07.28-17:41 Armenia’s representative to be in Jury Boards of C4F Awards 2018
- 07.28-17:31 New airlines, new routes: General Department of Civil Aviation plans to record new achievements
- 07.28-17:10 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-07-17
- 07.28-17:10 Asian Stocks - 28-07-17
- 07.28-17:09 Registration process of civil status acts being reformed in Armenia: Deputy Justice Minister presents expected changes
- 07.28-17:02 Ivan Aivazovsky’s descendants arrive in Crimea for 200th anniversary celebrations
- 07.28-15:47 Distribution Institute to be established for development of film industry in Armenia
- 07.28-15:14 Armenia among countries most effectively tackling trafficking
- 07.28-14:17 Russian security services arrest 7 terror plot suspects
- 07.28-14:15 Azerbaijan’s foreign debt about to reach limits
- 07.28-12:24 +39°C forecast for July 29-Aug. 2 in Armenia
- 07.28-11:54 Turkish parliament bans mentioning “genocide”
- 07.28-11:51 Havoc in Istanbul as heavy rains, hailstorm batter city
17:17, 07.27.2017
Viewed 25122 times "We need to recognize Armenian Genocide", says Israeli politician
15:28, 07.22.2017
Viewed 3984 times Armenian village kindergarten under Azerbaijani gunfire, Baku continues deliberate targeting of civilians
12:53, 07.25.2017
Viewed 3536 times ARMENPRESS EXCLUSIVE: Nishanyan on Turkey prison break and asylum in Greece
16:18, 07.22.2017
Viewed 3461 times Putin calls Azerbaijani President Aliyev “a problem”
17:46, 07.22.2017
Viewed 1763 times ARMENPRESS & IRNA enhance Armenian-Iranian ties – director Aram Ananyan’s interview to Iran’s official media