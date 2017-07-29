George Clooney to sue Voici magazine over 'illegal' pics of his twins

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Hollywood star George Clooney plans to sue a French magazine Voici over 'illegal' photographs of his and Amal Clooney’s twins and posting them on its cover, Interfax reports.

"Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law”, Clooney said in a statement to TMZ.