Ivan Aivazovsky’s descendants arrive in Crimea for 200th anniversary celebrations

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The descendants of painter Ivan (Hovhannes) Aivazovsky arrived in Crimea to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the great artist.

In Simferopol, the descendants of the painter laid flowers at the memorials of the Aivazovsky brothers – Gabriel Aivazovsky, who was an Archbishop of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the junior Ivan Aivazovsky.

“Great people unite countries, continents and peoples, which is affirmed by the arrival of the descendants of the Armenian people’s son Hovhannes Aivazovsky, and that even in the remote Australia they do not forget about Crimea, where their ancestor was born”, the president of Crimea’s Luys Armenian charitable foundation told TASS.

Numerous events are scheduled to take place in Crimea for the 200th anniversary of the great painter.