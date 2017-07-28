Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July

Russian security services arrest 7 terror plot suspects


YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federal Security Service arrested 7 people suspected in plotting terror attacks in St. Petersburg, RIA Novosti reported.

Authorities said the 7-man group was arrested on July 28. The suspects are immigrants from Central Asia.



