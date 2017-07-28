Azerbaijan’s foreign debt about to reach limits

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has signed a total of 11,2 billion dollar worth loan agreements with international financial, banking and other credit organizations until July 1, 2017. This figure is 285,4 million dollar more compared to January 1, azadliq news agency reported.

As result of the new loan agreements, Azerbaijan’s foreign debt has increased by 193,5 million dollars (2,8%) – totaling 7,1 billion dollars.

As result of loan considered state debt the foreign debt of the country comprises 18,2% of the GDP, while the per capita foreign debt amounts 1232,1 manat.

As of January 1, Azerbaijan’s foreign debt amounts the country’s GDP’s 20,4 %.