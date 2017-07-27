Body of Europe Weightlifting Champion Sergey Petrosyan found in river of Russian Goryachy Klyuch town

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Europe weightlifting double Champion, international master of sports Sergey Petrosyan has died in Goryachy Klyuch town of Russia’s Krasnodar region, Mayor Ivan Fedorovsky said on Facebook, Interfax reports.

The Investigative department of the region was reported that the body of the athlete has been found in the river passing through the town on July 24.

“Investigation is underway to clarify the causes of the death”, the investigative committee said.

Petrosyan became Europe Champion in Strasburg (2007) and Lignano (2008).