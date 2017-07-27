Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is world’s richest man

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is now the world’s richest man surpassing Bill Gates, worth $90.7bn (£69bn), BBC reports.

A 2.4% rise in Amazon shares on Thursday means Mr Bezos's wealth has now eclipsed the Microsoft co-founder by $700m, according to Forbes.

Jeff Bezos, 53, owns about 17% of the shares in Amazon, whose value has now exceeded $500bn.

For the first three months of this year Amazon's sales jumped 23% to $35.7bn. The company expects a rise of 16% to 24% for the quarter to June.