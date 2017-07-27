Armenian Ambassador meets with Lebanon’s Minister of Social Affairs

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan on July 27 met with the Lebanese Minister of Social Affairs Pierre Bou Assi, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Lebanese Minister presented his country’s social issues, as well as the ongoing policy on solving them.

In his turn Ambassador Mkrtchyan introduced the Minister on the ongoing reforms by the Armenian Government and the expected results, talked about the recent developments in the inner-political life of Armenia and Lebanon, as well as the electoral processes.

The sides found it appropriate to examine the achievements recorded in the social spheres of the two countries and based on them to develop and implement joint programs.