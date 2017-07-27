Finance minister weighs in on Western sanctions against Russia, possible impact on Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRES. Finance minister Vardan Aramyan says he doesn’t believe that the new Western sanctions on Russia will cause significant shocks within the Russian economy and neither will Armenia have shocks through reverse path.

“The Russian economy is already used to such sanctions, and the additional enhancement won’t cuase significant shocks I believe, it might cause negative impacts”.

The minister reminded that the Russian ruble once again started to depreciate against the dollar after the sanctions.

He said the depreciation wasn’t too much. “Meaning, the markets and businessmen responded to the sanctions not so aggressively and drastically”, he said, adding that he doesn’t think that significant fluctuations will be seen in the ruble exchange rates.

According to Aramyan, the Armenian government is anyway advancing according to the scenario which is outlined in the mid-term spending program and the state budget draft.