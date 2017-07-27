Co-serviceman suspected in murdering junior sergeant

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee launched criminal proceedings to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of Junior Sergeant Vardan Melkonyan. One person has been detained in custody.

Earlier authorities reported that the body of the Junior Sergeant was discovered hanged on July 23 nearby a military base.

A criminal case was initiated.

The investigation produced evidence that the junior sergeant was subjected to physical violence in the evening of July 22.

The suspected perpetrator, a co-serviceman, has been detained.

Investigation continues.