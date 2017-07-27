Co-serviceman suspected in murdering junior sergeant
YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee launched criminal proceedings to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of Junior Sergeant Vardan Melkonyan. One person has been detained in custody.
Earlier authorities reported that the body of the Junior Sergeant was discovered hanged on July 23 nearby a military base.
A criminal case was initiated.
The investigation produced evidence that the junior sergeant was subjected to physical violence in the evening of July 22.
The suspected perpetrator, a co-serviceman, has been detained.
Investigation continues.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 15:28 Government allocates 202 million drams to Agriculture Development Foundation
- 15:24 Specialized commission on preferential qualification for subsidies, subventions and grants programs to be formed
- 13:58 Co-serviceman suspected in murdering junior sergeant
- 13:53 Finance minister hopes Armenia and US will abolish double taxation
- 13:33 Israel ready to sell military equipment to Armenia, says deputy FM Kocharyan
- 13:30 No final decision over Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting
- 12:43 Government to assist bordering communities with lower tuition fees, textbook compensations
- 12:28 Clerical Assembly approves locum tenens Bekchyan’s signature authority
- 12:26 Israeli minister pays homage to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan memorial
- 12:20 Liberalization of electric-energy market boosts cross-border trade, says minister
- 11:21 Armenian Prime Minister eyes additional boosting of inbound tourism
- 10:23 Germany, Sweden send joint complaint to Turkey
- 09:41 Greece grants temporary residence permit to Nishanyan
- 09:27 European Stocks up - 26-07-17
- 09:26 US stocks up - 26-07-17
- 09:25 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-07-17
- 09:23 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 26-07-17
- 09:21 Armenian National Committee of Germany to focus on Artsakh issue
- 09:21 Oil Prices Up - 26-07-17
- 08:56 No obstacles for development of relations with Armenia, says Israeli minister
- 07.26-21:43 Armenia’s Defense Ministry gives tough response to joint statement of Azerbaijani defense and foreign ministries
- 07.26-21:22 Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili has no plans to leave Kiev after losing Ukrainian citizenship
- 07.26-21:05 Kansas National Guard expresses readiness for long-term cooperation with Armenian defense ministry
- 07.26-20:52 Saakashvili’s deprivation of Ukrainian citizenship brings that country closer to dictatorship, says Tymoshenko
- 07.26-20:34 Defense Minister holds meeting with Diplomatic School students
- 07.26-20:05 Inter-agency commission discusses security issues of bordering communities at defense ministry
- 07.26-19:49 Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili deprived of Ukrainian citizenship according to Poroshenko’s decree
- 07.26-19:06 Artsakh President discusses Vardenis-Martakert highway construction issues with project representatives
- 07.26-18:47 Russia to test Il-76 aircraft and Mi-38 helicopter in Armenia
- 07.26-18:36 Congressman Brad Sherman supports signing U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty
- 07.26-18:28 Armenia to have roadmap for sustainable development goals
- 07.26-17:39 Blogger Alexander Lapshin submits appeal for his extradition to Israel
- 07.26-17:28 Parliament’s Vice Speaker puts into circulation bill on protecting people reporting on crime from complications
- 07.26-17:19 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-07-17
- 07.26-17:15 Asian Stocks - 26-07-17
16:51, 07.20.2017
Viewed 6899 times Tourist wearing “Armenia” T-shirt causes uproar in Azerbaijani shopping mall
15:28, 07.22.2017
Viewed 3757 times Armenian village kindergarten under Azerbaijani gunfire, Baku continues deliberate targeting of civilians
16:18, 07.22.2017
Viewed 3228 times Putin calls Azerbaijani President Aliyev “a problem”
12:53, 07.25.2017
Viewed 3182 times ARMENPRESS EXCLUSIVE: Nishanyan on Turkey prison break and asylum in Greece
09:48, 07.20.2017
Viewed 2548 times Armenian Eagles Foundation from USA supports bordering villages with business financing