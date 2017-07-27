Israel ready to sell military equipment to Armenia, says deputy FM Kocharyan

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Israel is ready to sell military equipment to Armenia also, while its arms supplies to Azerbaijan aren’t because of hostility towards Armenia, deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan said after today’s Cabinet meeting, commenting on the Israeli minister of regional cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi’s visit to Armenia.

The deputy FM said Israel has publicly raised its stance over this matter for several times.

“They are ready to sell weapons to anyone, including Armenia”, Kocharyan said. Asked whether Armenia has carried out any negotiations, Kocharyan said “This question must be addressed to another ministry”.

Overall, there are big similarities between the Armenian and Israeli peoples, but at the same time there are also complicated issues. “The important part is not to distance from them, but to solve through negotiations”, the deputy FM said.

Kocharyan reminded that agreements have been signed on the sidelines of the Israeli minister’s visit to Armenia, and on July 26 the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the countries was celebrated in Yerevan.