Government to assist bordering communities with lower tuition fees, textbook compensations

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian president has tasked the education and science ministry to compensate the textbook fees for school-children of bordering communities and introduce a special mechanism of tuition fees for university students from those communities, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting and suggested the PM to pass government decisions in this regard.

“If we don’t do it very quickly, we simply won’t deliver. One of the tasks relates to compensating all textbooks of school-children in bordering communities, the second task is to introduce a special mechanism of tuition fees for university students from bordering communities. The deputy minister of education and science has briefed that they are ready. But both of them require government decisions and it is desirable to do it now, until 1st of September”, Vigen Sargsyan said.

“Very well”, PM Karapetyan said.