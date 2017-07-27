Armenian Prime Minister eyes additional boosting of inbound tourism

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. A great increase of tourists has been recorded in Armenia in the recent months, and despite the positive results, additional tourism boosting actions are needed, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

The PM tasked the foreign minister and the chairman of the state tourism committee to study the opportunity for additional visa facilitation for tourists according to countries of origin and make proposals in a 1-month period.

In addition, the head of the general department of civil aviation was tasked to submit proposals on improving the air ticket prices, expanding the geography and volume of Armenia’s air transportation market – according to tourism development tendencies.