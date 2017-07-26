Artsakh President discusses Vardenis-Martakert highway construction issues with project representatives

STEPANAKERT, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on July 26 held consultation with the representatives of construction companies participating in the construction of Vardenis-Martakert highway, Shahumyan and Martakert regional administrations and “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund in Yeghegnut village of Shahumyan region, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

The Artsakh President gave concrete instructions aimed at properly solving the discussed issues, stating that this strategically important project is always in the spotlight of the country's authorities.