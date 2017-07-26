Russia to test Il-76 aircraft and Mi-38 helicopter in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan on July 26 held a meeting with Deputy Director General of the Russian Civil Aviation State Experimental Institute, head of the center of experimental flights Ruben Yesayan, Deputy Director General of the Institute, Director of the Aviation Certification Center Oleg Stadomsky and Chief Constructor of the Ilyushin Aviation Complex Nikolai Talikov, the Departemnt told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides stated that they plan to test Il-76 aircraft and Mi-38 helicopter in Armenia in high mountainous regions and under high temperature conditions within a year.

A working group has been formed for that purpose.

The flight tests will contribute to expanding the cooperation between Armenia and Russia in aviation field.