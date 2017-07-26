Congressman Brad Sherman supports signing U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Representative Brad Sherman (D-CA) – the top Congressional expert on international tax law – continues to lead the way toward a U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty, a major Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) advocacy priority aimed at expanding job-creation and poverty reduction through increased bilateral trade and investment, ANCA reported.

ANCA leaders from across the United States met recently with Congressman Sherman on Capitol Hill to consult with him about the steps needed to bring about the start of talks toward this bilateral accord, and, more broadly, to share the Armenian American community’s appreciation for his longstanding leadership on U.S.-Armenia economic relations. Rep. Sherman has worked closely with the Department Treasury, the Armenian Government, and other stakeholders on this matter.

“I am encouraged that Congressman Sherman, himself a former tax attorney, has taken the lead with respect to the negotiations needed to conclude a U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty,” ANCA Board member Aida Dimejian said.