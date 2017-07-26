ARMENPRESS: HISTORY website launched, unique online archive offers exclusive historic photos

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS news agency, Beeline Armenia and the Technological Development Center Foundation announced the launch of history.armenpress.am website as part of the “Armenpress: History” project.

“Today we are proud to announce the launch of “Armenpress: History” website. There aren’t many agencies throughout the world which have implemented this kind of projects and have made the best samples of photo archives accessible to the public. The mission of Armenia’s state news agency, established in 1918, remains providing accurate and timely news, and the fact that the result of the work of our reporters and photographers is becoming an indivisible part of history, proves that our colleagues over the years have been devoted to their mission. History is written from the future, these words aren’t accidental, because it is in the future that we value the past, and look at historic developments with the eyes of the future”, ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan said.

He mentioned that the project enable to view the chapters of history. “I would like to thank our colleagues. We are hopeful that this project will have its continuation. It is important for the new generation, so they study our history with great vigor: this is one of the best public reports which a national agency can do for its society. By publishing 10 thousand photos now, and by increasing this number in the future, we are showing that the agency continues covering the important events of modern Armenia, like it always has”, Aram Ananyan said.

CEO of Beeline Armenia Andrei Pyatakhin mentioned that respect and care for one’s own history is a characteristic of developed societies, and the creation of this website is a direct contribution in Armenia’s historiography.

“In the information era, creating the digital variant of the country’s photo-history is an important achievement. Beeline is proud to take part in this process, because studying the past is one of the main prerequisites of making the future better”, Pyatakhin said. He mentioned that they will continue cooperation.

Samvel Chakhalyan, Chairman of the Board of the Technological Development Center Foundation, said the website has been developed with modern solutions and design.

“It enables to classify the photos in accordance to the date, period, photo type, name, theme, location and others. These functions enable to use the archive quickly and conveniently. The website also has the opportunity to share the photos in social media and other platforms. The website can be accessed from both computers, smart phones and tablets”, he said.

The digitization and website development of the project was done by the Technological Development Center Foundation. Nearly 6500 photos have already been digitized, with over 2500 already published.

The Technological Development Center Foundation is implementing the project in the main office of ARMENPRESS.