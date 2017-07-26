Turkey’s membership to EU is impossible, says Austrian PM

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Austria’s Prime Minister Christian Kern says Turkey’s membership to the European Union is impossible.

In an interview to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the Austrian PM highlighted the Turkish prosecution of the journalists of Cumhurriyet, and the ungrounded jailing of an opposition lawmaker.

Kern emphasized that the EU has no dependency from Turkey in economic terms, on the contrary ,Turkey depends on the EU.

“Turkey is greatly dependant from Europe and the West. Most of the direct investments to Turkey come from the West”, he said.