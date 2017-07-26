PM Karapetyan visits National Gallery, History Museum

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan visited the National Gallery of Armenia, where he toured the exhibition on Armenian Kings and Queens in XVII-XIX European engravings and Armenian posters, which include unique and never before seen samples.

The exhibition includes materials from the collections of Hayk Demoyan, director of the Armenian genocide museum-institute, as well as the Armenian Museum of America of Boston, the Ararat-Eskijean museum and the History Museum of Armenia.

The Prime Minister also toured the History Museum of Armenia and viewed the collections and exhibitions.

The PM the museum executives discussed the digitization process and issues relating to boosting tourism.