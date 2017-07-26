Governor’s advisor found dead
YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The rescue service of the emergency situations ministry was notified that a body of a man has been found in the 15th km of the Armavir-Dalarik highway.
Emergency first-responders were dispatched to the scene and recovered the body from a gorge.
The man has been identified as 52 year old Manuk Simonyan, the advisor of Armavir’s governor Ashot Ghahramanyan. Law enforcement agencies were searching for Simonyan since July 23, as he went missing.
An autopsy is being performed as police launched a probe into the incident.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 12:00 Armenian apricot exports grow on unprecedented scale
- 11:28 Turkey’s membership to EU is impossible, says Austrian PM
- 11:03 PM Karapetyan visits National Gallery, History Museum
- 10:40 Artsakh offers unique tourism experience
- 10:08 Israel willing to develop friendly relations with Armenia, says minister Tzachi Hanegbi
- 09:56 Governor’s advisor found dead
- 09:31 US stocks up - 25-07-17
- 09:31 European Stocks - 25-07-17
- 09:30 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-07-17
- 09:23 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 25-07-17
- 09:21 Oil Prices Up - 25-07-17
- 07.25-21:53 Russia ready to organize meeting between leaders of Palestine and Israel
- 07.25-21:20 Electricity market liberalization action plan-timetable submitted for Government’s discussion
- 07.25-20:41 “Tashir Capital” intends to put into pledge ENA’s 69.9% to obtain credit funds
- 07.25-19:48 EAEU, Chile discuss signing free trade zone agreement
- 07.25-19:35 US Ambassador welcomes Armenian justice ministry’s achievements
- 07.25-19:22 Parliament Speaker Babloyan pays working visit to Gegharkunik province
- 07.25-18:23 Prosecutor General introduces newly appointed prosecutors
- 07.25-17:36 Argentine-Armenian lawyer visits Diaspora Ministry
- 07.25-16:57 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-07-17
- 07.25-16:53 Asian Stocks - 25-07-17
- 07.25-16:36 Yerevan Mayor holds meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Armenia
- 07.25-16:17 Defense Minister hosts over 200 participants of ‘Ari Tun’ program
- 07.25-16:16 Foreign tour companies interested in barbecue festival to be held in Akhtala
- 07.25-16:11 Artsakh denies Azerbaijani UAV report
- 07.25-15:58 Sevan Startup Summit 2017 kicks off
- 07.25-15:18 Advisor of Armavir Governor goes missing
- 07.25-15:02 Israel’s minister of regional cooperation to visit Armenia
- 07.25-14:28 President Sargsyan extends condolences over artist Vera Hakobyan’s death
- 07.25-14:09 Over 350 lawsuits filed by Armenia in ECHR against Azerbaijan after April War
- 07.25-13:34 Ukraine national bank issues commemorative coin on Aivazovsky’s 200th anniversary
- 07.25-13:26 Anti-Armenian sentiment has deep roots in Azerbaijan – Ombudsmen of Armenia and Artsakh say
- 07.25-12:53 ARMENPRESS EXCLUSIVE: Nishanyan on Turkey prison break and asylum in Greece
- 07.25-11:40 Deputy FM meets with UNDP delegation
- 07.25-11:11 Turkish parliament debates bill banning “genocide” term
16:51, 07.20.2017
Viewed 6823 times Tourist wearing “Armenia” T-shirt causes uproar in Azerbaijani shopping mall
15:28, 07.22.2017
Viewed 3572 times Armenian village kindergarten under Azerbaijani gunfire, Baku continues deliberate targeting of civilians
16:18, 07.22.2017
Viewed 3102 times Putin calls Azerbaijani President Aliyev “a problem”
12:10, 07.19.2017
Viewed 2563 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan visits Armenian Homenetmen LA, meets youth and NBA star Carmelo Anthony
12:53, 07.25.2017
Viewed 2516 times ARMENPRESS EXCLUSIVE: Nishanyan on Turkey prison break and asylum in Greece