Governor’s advisor found dead

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The rescue service of the emergency situations ministry was notified that a body of a man has been found in the 15th km of the Armavir-Dalarik highway.

Emergency first-responders were dispatched to the scene and recovered the body from a gorge.

The man has been identified as 52 year old Manuk Simonyan, the advisor of Armavir’s governor Ashot Ghahramanyan. Law enforcement agencies were searching for Simonyan since July 23, as he went missing.

An autopsy is being performed as police launched a probe into the incident.