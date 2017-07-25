“Tashir Capital” intends to put into pledge ENA’s 69.9% to obtain credit funds

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. “Tashir Capital” CJSC has applied to the Government of Armenia for giving consent to put into pledge 69,9999594% of the common stocks of the "Electric Networks of Armenia" (ENA) aimed at obtaining credit funds from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), “Armenpress” reports the issue is involved in the agenda of the Cabinet’s July 27 meeting.

The agreement will enter into force and will be ratified only if the agreements with the EBRD and ADB on putting into pledge ENA’s shares include points on the procedure of confiscation providing that the transfer of ownership right of ENA’s shares is ruled out as long as the Government of Armenia and the Public Services Regulatory Commission give written consent.