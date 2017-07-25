Parliament Speaker Babloyan pays working visit to Gegharkunik province

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan on July 25 visited Gegharkunik province, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan was accompanied by Gegharkunik Governor Karen Botoyan and Director of the “Territorial Development Foundation of Armenia” Ashot Kirakosyan.

Within the frames of the visit Speaker Babloyan visited Child Development and Rehabilitation Center at the town of Gavar. He toured the center, talked to parents of children with limited abilities, specialists and children.

The Speaker was reported that 10 permanent jobs were opened at the center, and all specialists are local people.

Thereafter, Ara Babloyan visited N5 kindergarten where currently renovation works are on process which will be completed in September, 2018. The new kindergarten will have 4 groups, one of which will include children with limited abilities: all necessary conditions for inclusive education will be provided for them.

Parliament Speaker Babloyan also visited the orphanage of Gavar where currently 58 children live. Babloyan toured the orphanage, got acquainted with the conditions and attended the event organized by orphanage kids.

“Our responsibility towards a child is to ensure not only his/her happy childhood, but also happy future. Our program is mainly directed towards protecting the rights of children, moreover, this must be done in education, social insurance, healthcare, culture and several other spheres. We need to do everything the program to be effective by covering the rehabilitation center-kindergarten-school-specialization and work link”, Babloyan told reporters.

He attached importance to timely diagnosis and treatment of diseases, adding that the sooner the child’s problem is solved, the sooner he/she will return to family which in its turn will contribute to unloading of orphanages.

At the end of the visit, the Parliament Speaker also visited the Medical center which is being constructed in Sevan. The center will be equipped with latest medical technologies.