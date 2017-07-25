Defense Minister hosts over 200 participants of ‘Ari Tun’ program

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on July 25 hosted over 200 participants of the Diaspora Ministry’s ‘Ari Tun’ (Come back home) program, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, the Defense Minister said the program provides great opportunities to Diaspora-Armenian youth to maintain the national identity and strengthen ties with the Fatherland, as well as he presented the stages of formation of the Armenian Army, the past path and key achievements.

Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan attached importance to the fact that within the frames of the program young people arriving in Armenia from different countries not only have a chance to see the country’s historical-cultural sites, but also to visit military-educational institutions and military units, to meet with the leadership of the armed forces.

Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan answered to questions of the meeting participants which mainly related to the further strengthening of the Armenian Army and maintenance of peace, as well as opportunities to conduct the military service in the Fatherland.